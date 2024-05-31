Roundview Capital LLC Decreases Stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX)

Roundview Capital LLC decreased its position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX – Free Report) by 0.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 44,148 shares of the company’s stock after selling 204 shares during the quarter. Roundview Capital LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF were worth $2,490,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Facet Wealth Inc. increased its stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Facet Wealth Inc. now owns 16,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $937,000 after acquiring an additional 662 shares during the last quarter. Fusion Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Fusion Capital LLC now owns 6,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $350,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares during the last quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 11,142.9% during the 4th quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 530,778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,936,000 after buying an additional 526,057 shares during the period. Somerset Group LLC lifted its position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Somerset Group LLC now owns 44,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,494,000 after buying an additional 1,846 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Grant GrossMendelsohn LLC boosted its stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 32.5% during the fourth quarter. Grant GrossMendelsohn LLC now owns 25,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,480,000 after buying an additional 6,278 shares during the period.

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA SCHX traded down $0.39 during trading on Thursday, hitting $61.90. The stock had a trading volume of 868,628 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,828,972. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.53 and a beta of 1.02. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $61.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $58.59. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a one year low of $48.31 and a one year high of $63.15.

About Schwab US Large-Cap ETF

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

