Roundview Capital LLC Has $1.48 Million Holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT)

Roundview Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT – Free Report) by 11.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,391 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 1,516 shares during the period. Roundview Capital LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF were worth $1,481,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Weiss Asset Management LP acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,746,000. Phillips Wealth Planners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $741,000. Focus Financial Network Inc. ADV bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $2,148,000. Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 20.2% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 141,059 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $14,512,000 after purchasing an additional 23,695 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 26,937 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,771,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Total World Stock ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:VT traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $110.62. The company had a trading volume of 1,088,005 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,834,521. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $109.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $105.31. The stock has a market cap of $35.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.93 and a beta of 0.95. Vanguard Total World Stock ETF has a 52-week low of $88.74 and a 52-week high of $112.92.

Vanguard Total World Stock ETF Profile

Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Global All Cap Index, which covers both well-established and still-developing markets. The Fund invests in both foreign and the United States stocks. The fund offers three classes of shares: Investor Shares, Institutional Shares, and ETF Shares.

