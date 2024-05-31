Roundview Capital LLC Has $1.99 Million Position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Roundview Capital LLC reduced its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Free Report) by 4.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,692 shares of the company’s stock after selling 601 shares during the period. Roundview Capital LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $1,992,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of VIG. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 7,200.0% in the third quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 7,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,134,000 after purchasing an additional 7,200 shares in the last quarter. Atria Investments Inc raised its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 16.0% during the third quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 28,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,433,000 after buying an additional 3,934 shares during the last quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 5.9% during the third quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 12,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,890,000 after buying an additional 675 shares during the last quarter. Insight Advisors LLC PA raised its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 2.6% in the third quarter. Insight Advisors LLC PA now owns 34,438 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,351,000 after purchasing an additional 860 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Americana Partners LLC raised its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 413.6% in the third quarter. Americana Partners LLC now owns 40,681 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,321,000 after purchasing an additional 32,760 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

NYSEARCA:VIG traded up $0.14 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $178.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 695,268 shares, compared to its average volume of 943,688. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a fifty-two week low of $149.67 and a fifty-two week high of $184.34. The company has a market capitalization of $77.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.54 and a beta of 0.78. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $179.07 and a 200-day moving average of $174.26.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

