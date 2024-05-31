Roundview Capital LLC Has $2.15 Million Position in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO)

Roundview Capital LLC decreased its stake in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO – Free Report) by 3.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,559 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 663 shares during the period. Roundview Capital LLC’s holdings in Valero Energy were worth $2,153,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in VLO. BKM Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Valero Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Valero Energy in the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Valero Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Valero Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, McIlrath & Eck LLC increased its stake in shares of Valero Energy by 40.3% in the third quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 303 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.69% of the company’s stock.

Valero Energy Stock Down 3.0 %

Shares of Valero Energy stock traded down $4.71 on Thursday, hitting $150.98. The company had a trading volume of 3,969,042 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,148,813. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.55. Valero Energy Co. has a 1 year low of $105.66 and a 1 year high of $184.79. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $165.66 and a 200-day moving average of $145.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.59.

Valero Energy Announces Dividend

Valero Energy ( NYSE:VLO Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The oil and gas company reported $3.82 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.18 by $0.64. The firm had revenue of $31.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.02 billion. Valero Energy had a return on equity of 24.82% and a net margin of 5.01%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $8.27 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Valero Energy Co. will post 18.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 30th will be given a dividend of $1.07 per share. This represents a $4.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 30th. Valero Energy’s payout ratio is 21.20%.

Insider Activity at Valero Energy

In related news, Director Kimberly S. Greene sold 720 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.12, for a total transaction of $113,846.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 13,314 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,105,209.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently commented on VLO shares. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Valero Energy from $171.00 to $184.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Barclays cut their target price on Valero Energy from $179.00 to $173.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Bank of America upgraded Valero Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $156.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Mizuho upped their target price on Valero Energy from $173.00 to $176.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Finally, Argus lowered Valero Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $173.87.

Valero Energy Profile

(Free Report)

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures, markets, and sells petroleum-based and low-carbon liquid transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Latin America, Mexico, Peru, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Renewable Diesel, and Ethanol.

