Roundview Capital LLC Increases Stock Position in CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP)

Roundview Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP – Free Report) by 7.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,851 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 854 shares during the period. Roundview Capital LLC’s holdings in CoStar Group were worth $1,036,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in CoStar Group by 125.4% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 311 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the period. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. purchased a new stake in CoStar Group during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in CoStar Group in the fourth quarter worth about $60,000. KB Financial Partners LLC boosted its stake in CoStar Group by 17.9% in the third quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 818 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cape Investment Advisory Inc. bought a new position in shares of CoStar Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $89,000. 96.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on CoStar Group from $84.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on CoStar Group from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 18th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of CoStar Group from $95.00 to $109.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 25th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on shares of CoStar Group from $90.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of CoStar Group in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $102.46.

CoStar Group Trading Down 1.3 %

Shares of CSGP traded down $1.08 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $79.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,607,464 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,080,260. The company has a current ratio of 9.09, a quick ratio of 9.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. CoStar Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $67.35 and a 52 week high of $100.38. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $89.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $86.72. The stock has a market cap of $32.28 billion, a PE ratio of 108.29, a P/E/G ratio of 12.40 and a beta of 0.84.

CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The technology company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.05. CoStar Group had a net margin of 11.64% and a return on equity of 4.95%. The business had revenue of $656.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $649.27 million. On average, analysts predict that CoStar Group, Inc. will post 0.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CFO Scott T. Wheeler sold 122,736 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.61, for a total transaction of $11,366,580.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 303,417 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,099,448.37. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, insider Michael J. Desmarais sold 3,800 shares of CoStar Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.67, for a total value of $352,146.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 64,087 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,938,942.29. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Scott T. Wheeler sold 122,736 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.61, for a total transaction of $11,366,580.96. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 303,417 shares in the company, valued at $28,099,448.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.57% of the company’s stock.

CoStar Group Profile

(Free Report)

CoStar Group, Inc provides information, analytics, and online marketplace services to the commercial real estate, hospitality, residential, and related professionals industries in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company offers CoStar Property that provides inventory of office, industrial, retail, multifamily, hospitality, and student housing properties and land; CoStar Sales, a robust database of comparable commercial real estate sales transactions; CoStar Market Analytics to view and report on aggregated market and submarket trends; and CoStar Tenant, an online business-to-business prospecting and analytical tool that provides tenant information.

Further Reading

