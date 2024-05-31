Roundview Capital LLC Makes New $1.72 Million Investment in Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI)

Roundview Capital LLC acquired a new position in Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 12,974 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,723,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. TFO Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Fiserv in the 4th quarter worth $1,328,000. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina bought a new position in shares of Fiserv in the 4th quarter worth about $35,651,000. Fiduciary Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Fiserv in the 4th quarter worth about $3,657,000. Boston Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of Fiserv in the 4th quarter worth about $561,000. Finally, Olympiad Research LP bought a new position in shares of Fiserv in the 4th quarter worth about $410,000. 90.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Fiserv Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:FI traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $147.88. 1,819,609 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,486,635. Fiserv, Inc. has a 52 week low of $109.11 and a 52 week high of $159.99. The firm has a market cap of $86.52 billion, a PE ratio of 27.64, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.92. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $153.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $143.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06.

Insider Transactions at Fiserv

Fiserv ( NYSE:FI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The business services provider reported $1.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.77 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $4.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.57 billion. Fiserv had a net margin of 16.68% and a return on equity of 15.73%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.58 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Fiserv, Inc. will post 8.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO Guy Chiarello sold 63,646 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.00, for a total value of $9,801,484.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 163,699 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,209,646. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders sold a total of 111,575 shares of company stock valued at $17,022,387 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently issued reports on FI shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Fiserv from $133.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Fiserv in a research note on Saturday, February 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Fiserv from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Fiserv from $185.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Fiserv from $158.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $164.83.

About Fiserv

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payments and financial services technology services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Latin America, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates through Merchant Acceptance, Financial Technology, and Payments and Network segments.

