Roundview Capital LLC Makes New $1.72 Million Investment in Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI)

Roundview Capital LLC acquired a new position in Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 12,974 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,723,000.
Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. TFO Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Fiserv in the 4th quarter worth $1,328,000. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina bought a new position in shares of Fiserv in the 4th quarter worth about $35,651,000. Fiduciary Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Fiserv in the 4th quarter worth about $3,657,000. Boston Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of Fiserv in the 4th quarter worth about $561,000. Finally, Olympiad Research LP bought a new position in shares of Fiserv in the 4th quarter worth about $410,000. 90.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Fiserv Stock Performance
Shares of NYSE:FI traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $147.88. 1,819,609 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,486,635. Fiserv, Inc. has a 52 week low of $109.11 and a 52 week high of $159.99. The firm has a market cap of $86.52 billion, a PE ratio of 27.64, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.92. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $153.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $143.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06.
Insider Transactions at Fiserv
In related news, COO Guy Chiarello sold 63,646 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.00, for a total value of $9,801,484.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 163,699 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,209,646. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders sold a total of 111,575 shares of company stock valued at $17,022,387 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several research analysts recently issued reports on FI shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Fiserv from $133.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Fiserv in a research note on Saturday, February 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Fiserv from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Fiserv from $185.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Fiserv from $158.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $164.83.
Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on FI
About Fiserv
Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payments and financial services technology services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Latin America, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates through Merchant Acceptance, Financial Technology, and Payments and Network segments.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Fiserv
- With Risk Tolerance, One Size Does Not Fit All
- Pure Storage Stock Spikes and Analysts are Jumping on Board
- Technology Stocks Explained: Here’s What to Know About Tech
- 3 Penny Stocks Trading Abnormal Volume Today
- Biggest Stock Losers – Today’s Biggest Percentage Decliners
- Salesforce Falls 25% Into A Once in a Lifetime Opportunity
Receive News & Ratings for Fiserv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fiserv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.