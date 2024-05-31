Roundview Capital LLC Makes New $289,000 Investment in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM)

Roundview Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 7,186 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $289,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 10,677 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $429,000 after buying an additional 280 shares during the period. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. increased its holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 19,750 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $794,000 after purchasing an additional 287 shares during the period. DB Fitzpatrick & Co Inc increased its holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. DB Fitzpatrick & Co Inc now owns 20,667 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $831,000 after purchasing an additional 291 shares during the period. First National Trust Co increased its holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. First National Trust Co now owns 17,369 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $698,000 after purchasing an additional 293 shares during the period. Finally, Procyon Advisors LLC increased its holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC now owns 19,832 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $797,000 after purchasing an additional 296 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.39% of the company’s stock.

NYSEARCA:EEM traded down $0.40 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $41.80. 2,274,952 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 28,097,875. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 12-month low of $36.38 and a 12-month high of $43.87. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $41.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $40.35.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Profile

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

