Roundview Capital LLC Makes New Investment in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT)

Roundview Capital LLC acquired a new stake in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 23,551 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $543,000.
Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 8.5% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 85,547,733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,885,472,000 after purchasing an additional 6,707,884 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP grew its position in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 25,183,931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $580,238,000 after acquiring an additional 486,526 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 33.1% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 17,819,469 shares of the company’s stock worth $392,741,000 after acquiring an additional 4,427,187 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 16,665,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $383,966,000 after acquiring an additional 408,054 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 64.7% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 14,350,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $330,624,000 after purchasing an additional 5,635,763 shares in the last quarter.
iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF Stock Up 0.4 %
Shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF stock opened at $22.33 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $22.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.58.
The iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (GOVT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE U.S. Treasury Core Bond index. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of fixed-rate nonconvertible U.S. Treasury securities with a remaining maturity of one year or more. GOVT was launched on Feb 14, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.
