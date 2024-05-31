Roundview Capital LLC Purchases New Position in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BLV)

Roundview Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BLV – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 14,428 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,076,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in BLV. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $141,015,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $78,000,000. Beacon Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 7,897.5% in the 4th quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. now owns 967,857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,183,000 after acquiring an additional 955,755 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $52,032,000. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 88.7% during the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,476,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,003,000 after purchasing an additional 693,985 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of BLV stock traded up $0.58 on Thursday, reaching $69.38. 278,769 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 875,172. Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF has a one year low of $62.95 and a one year high of $75.55. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $69.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $71.21.

About Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF

Vanguard Bond Index Funds (the Fund), formerly Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF, seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a long-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. It employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.Long Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

