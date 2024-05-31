Roundview Capital LLC Sells 3,278 Shares of TransUnion (NYSE:TRU)

Roundview Capital LLC lessened its stake in shares of TransUnion (NYSE:TRU – Free Report) by 25.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,645 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 3,278 shares during the quarter. Roundview Capital LLC’s holdings in TransUnion were worth $663,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new position in TransUnion in the third quarter valued at about $27,000. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in TransUnion in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Westpac Banking Corp grew its stake in shares of TransUnion by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 908 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 454 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. increased its holdings in shares of TransUnion by 48.6% during the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,030 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 337 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC raised its position in shares of TransUnion by 35.0% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,544 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

TRU has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Bank of America raised shares of TransUnion from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $65.00 to $90.00 in a report on Monday, April 1st. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on TransUnion from $87.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on TransUnion from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of TransUnion from $87.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $85.00 price objective on shares of TransUnion in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $83.60.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Timothy J. Martin sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.59, for a total value of $943,080.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 54,522 shares in the company, valued at $4,284,883.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Timothy J. Martin sold 12,000 shares of TransUnion stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.59, for a total value of $943,080.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 54,522 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,284,883.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Richard Dane Mauldin sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.10, for a total value of $117,150.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 22,033 shares in the company, valued at $1,720,777.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 15,275 shares of company stock worth $1,204,538. Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

TransUnion Price Performance

TransUnion stock opened at $72.30 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $75.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $71.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -50.59, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.61. TransUnion has a 52-week low of $42.09 and a 52-week high of $82.75.

TransUnion (NYSE:TRU – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The business services provider reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.12. TransUnion had a negative net margin of 7.02% and a positive return on equity of 14.26%. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $977.62 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that TransUnion will post 3.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TransUnion Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, May 17th will be issued a $0.105 dividend. This represents a $0.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 16th. TransUnion’s dividend payout ratio is currently -29.37%.

TransUnion Company Profile

TransUnion operates as a global consumer credit reporting agency that provides risk and information solutions. The company operates through U.S. Markets, International, and Consumer Interactive segments. The U.S. Markets segment provides consumer reports, actionable insights, and analytic services to businesses, which uses its services to acquire new customers; assess consumer ability to pay for services; identify cross-selling opportunities; measure and manage debt portfolio risk; collect debt; verify consumer identities; and mitigate fraud risk.

