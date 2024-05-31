Roundview Capital LLC Sells 5,587 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Roundview Capital LLC cut its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report) by 5.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 89,105 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 5,587 shares during the period. Roundview Capital LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $3,662,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Element Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, HighMark Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 397.1% during the fourth quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 870 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 695 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA VWO opened at $43.02 on Friday. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 1 year low of $37.46 and a 1 year high of $44.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $77.87 billion, a PE ratio of 11.50 and a beta of 0.80. The business’s 50-day moving average is $42.70 and its 200 day moving average is $41.36.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

