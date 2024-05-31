Roundview Capital LLC Takes $1.19 Million Position in Garmin Ltd. (NYSE:GRMN)

Roundview Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Garmin Ltd. (NYSE:GRMN – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 9,262 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,191,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of GRMN. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Garmin by 8.6% in the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 3,325 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $350,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares in the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Garmin during the third quarter valued at about $57,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Garmin by 9.2% during the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 151,568 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $15,945,000 after acquiring an additional 12,760 shares in the last quarter. abrdn plc boosted its stake in Garmin by 19.3% during the 3rd quarter. abrdn plc now owns 53,012 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $5,577,000 after purchasing an additional 8,563 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jump Financial LLC increased its holdings in Garmin by 397.7% during the 3rd quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 12,100 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,273,000 after purchasing an additional 9,669 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Garmin stock traded up $1.11 on Thursday, reaching $162.77. The stock had a trading volume of 771,251 shares, compared to its average volume of 909,864. The business’s 50 day moving average is $154.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $137.09. The company has a market cap of $31.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 0.99. Garmin Ltd. has a 1 year low of $99.61 and a 1 year high of $171.64.

Garmin ( NYSE:GRMN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.42. The firm had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.25 billion. Garmin had a return on equity of 17.26% and a net margin of 24.96%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.02 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Garmin Ltd. will post 5.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on GRMN. Barrington Research upped their target price on shares of Garmin from $119.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. StockNews.com lowered shares of Garmin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Garmin from $140.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Tigress Financial upped their target price on Garmin from $175.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. Finally, Bank of America lowered Garmin from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $165.00 to $150.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Garmin currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $156.83.

In other Garmin news, Director Jonathan Burrell sold 15,000 shares of Garmin stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.68, for a total value of $2,110,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 728,834 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $102,532,367.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders sold a total of 90,000 shares of company stock worth $12,890,850 over the last three months. Company insiders own 19.54% of the company’s stock.

Garmin Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of wireless devices worldwide. Its Fitness segment offers running and multi-sport watches; cycling products; smartwatch devices; scales and monitors; and fitness accessories. This segment also provides Garmin Connect and Garmin Connect Mobile, which are web and mobile platforms where users can track and analyze their fitness, activities and workouts, and wellness data; and Connect IQ, an application development platform.

