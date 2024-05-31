Roundview Capital LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL)

Roundview Capital LLC cut its holdings in shares of Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL – Free Report) by 6.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,848 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,164 shares during the period. Roundview Capital LLC’s holdings in Unilever were worth $768,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of UL. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Unilever by 9.8% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 10,843,977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $525,716,000 after purchasing an additional 965,173 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its position in Unilever by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,548,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $422,293,000 after buying an additional 515,088 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Unilever by 35.3% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,748,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $234,556,000 after acquiring an additional 1,238,734 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of Unilever by 1.8% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,819,083 shares of the company’s stock valued at $188,664,000 after acquiring an additional 67,190 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Manning & Napier Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Unilever by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 3,332,954 shares of the company’s stock worth $161,582,000 after acquiring an additional 47,256 shares during the period. 9.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Unilever stock opened at $54.21 on Friday. Unilever PLC has a fifty-two week low of $46.16 and a fifty-two week high of $54.98. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $50.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $49.48.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 7th. Investors of record on Friday, May 17th will be paid a $0.4556 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 16th. This represents a $1.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.36%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on UL. Argus raised their price objective on shares of Unilever from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Unilever from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. StockNews.com upgraded Unilever from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Unilever from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $52.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $54.00.

Unilever PLC operates as a fast-moving consumer goods company in the Asia Pacific, Africa, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through five segments: Beauty & Wellbeing, Personal Care, Home Care, Nutrition, and Ice Cream. The Beauty & Wellbeing segment engages in the sale of hair care products, such as shampoo, conditioner, and styling; skin care products including face, hand, and body moisturizer; and prestige beauty and health & wellbeing products consist of the vitamins, minerals, and supplements.

