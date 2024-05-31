Royal Bank of Canada Lowers RS Group (LON:RS1) Price Target to GBX 900

RS Group (LON:RS1 – Get Free Report) had its price objective cut by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from GBX 925 ($11.81) to GBX 900 ($11.49) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price points to a potential upside of 26.32% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, Shore Capital reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of RS Group in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd.

Shares of LON:RS1 opened at GBX 712.50 ($9.10) on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of £3.38 billion, a PE ratio of 1,826.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.89. RS Group has a 1 year low of GBX 551.20 ($7.04) and a 1 year high of GBX 852.60 ($10.89). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.24, a current ratio of 2.01 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 745.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 763.16.

In related news, insider Kate Ringrose bought 2,421 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 822 ($10.50) per share, with a total value of £19,900.62 ($25,415.86). In related news, insider Simon Pryce purchased 6,114 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 29th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 740 ($9.45) per share, with a total value of £45,243.60 ($57,782.38). Also, insider Kate Ringrose acquired 2,421 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 822 ($10.50) per share, with a total value of £19,900.62 ($25,415.86). Insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

RS Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes various electronics and industrial products and solutions in the United Kingdom, the United States, France, Germany, Italy, Mexico, and internationally. The company provides industrial interconnect and test, industrial automation and control, board-level electronics, and single-board computing products; and tools, consumables, and facilities maintenance products, such as personal protective equipment, site safety products, and 3D printing products.

