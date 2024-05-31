RTC Group (LON:RTC) Hits New 1-Year High at $109.00

RTC Group plc (LON:RTC – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high on Friday . The stock traded as high as GBX 109 ($1.39) and last traded at GBX 103 ($1.32), with a volume of 115681 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 97.50 ($1.25).

RTC Group Price Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of £15.11 million, a PE ratio of 792.31 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.24. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 90.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 72.99.

RTC Group Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 6th will be issued a dividend of GBX 4.50 ($0.06) per share. This is a boost from RTC Group’s previous dividend of $1.00. This represents a yield of 6.43%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 6th. RTC Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 4,615.38%.

Insider Buying and Selling at RTC Group

RTC Group Company Profile

In other RTC Group news, insider Sarah Dye sold 70,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 95 ($1.21), for a total value of £66,500 ($84,929.76). 58.74% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

RTC Group plc, through its subsidiaries, provides recruitment services in the United Kingdom, the United States, and the Middle East. It offers technical recruitment solutions to the general engineering, manufacturing, transport, build environment, infrastructure, commercial disciplines, sales and technical sales, scientific, chemical, energy and utilities, and defense and aerospace sectors; technical and engineering workforce solutions, such as recruitment, training, account management, contingent labor, and fleet provision to the rail, energy, construction, highways, and transportation sectors; and contract and permanent staffing solutions.

