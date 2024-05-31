S Robson Walton Sells 1,562,239 Shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) Stock

Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Free Report) Director S Robson Walton sold 1,562,239 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $101,545,535.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 642,949,611 shares in the company, valued at $41,791,724,715. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

On Thursday, May 30th, S Robson Walton sold 933,000 shares of Walmart stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.92, for a total transaction of $60,570,360.00.

On Friday, May 24th, S Robson Walton sold 982,038 shares of Walmart stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.39, for a total transaction of $64,215,464.82.

On Friday, May 17th, S Robson Walton sold 3,540,250 shares of Walmart stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.55, for a total transaction of $228,523,137.50.

NYSE:WMT opened at $64.90 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $61.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $57.12. The company has a market cap of $522.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 0.49. Walmart Inc. has a twelve month low of $48.34 and a twelve month high of $65.69.

Walmart ( NYSE:WMT Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 16th. The retailer reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.08. Walmart had a return on equity of 21.57% and a net margin of 2.88%. The company had revenue of $161.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $159.57 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.49 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Walmart Inc. will post 2.42 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WMT. Seven Mile Advisory grew its stake in shares of Walmart by 1.6% during the third quarter. Seven Mile Advisory now owns 3,953 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $632,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Flynn Zito Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Walmart by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Flynn Zito Capital Management LLC now owns 1,636 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $258,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the period. ICW Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Walmart by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,451 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,436,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the period. Bill Few Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Walmart by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Bill Few Associates Inc. now owns 5,806 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $915,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the period. Finally, Gateway Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Walmart by 4.1% during the third quarter. Gateway Advisory LLC now owns 1,643 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $263,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.76% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on WMT. Stifel Europe upped their target price on shares of Walmart from $56.33 to $58.33 in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Walmart from $65.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th. DA Davidson increased their price objective on shares of Walmart from $69.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Walmart from $63.33 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Walmart from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 20th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $68.01.

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, other units, and eCommerce worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, PhonePe and other sites; and mobile commerce applications.

