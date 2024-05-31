Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM) Shares Sold by Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC

Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Free Report) by 4.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,165 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after selling 238 shares during the quarter. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $1,359,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bear Mountain Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Salesforce during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Salesforce during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Salesforce in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. raised its stake in shares of Salesforce by 333.3% in the fourth quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 130 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BKM Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Salesforce during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. 80.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Salesforce alerts:

Insider Activity at Salesforce

In other Salesforce news, insider Parker Harris sold 4,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $269.26, for a total value of $1,130,892.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 115,762 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,170,076.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $309.64, for a total transaction of $4,644,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 13,101,166 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,056,645,040.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Parker Harris sold 4,200 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $269.26, for a total transaction of $1,130,892.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 115,762 shares in the company, valued at $31,170,076.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 623,070 shares of company stock worth $179,662,826 in the last three months. 3.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Salesforce Trading Up 4.2 %

Shares of Salesforce stock traded up $9.11 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $227.12. The stock had a trading volume of 22,258,276 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,194,992. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $283.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $275.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The firm has a market cap of $219.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.30. Salesforce, Inc. has a 12-month low of $193.68 and a 12-month high of $318.71.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 29th. The CRM provider reported $2.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.38 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $9.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.15 billion. Salesforce had a net margin of 15.30% and a return on equity of 11.62%. The business’s revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.15 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Salesforce, Inc. will post 7.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have commented on CRM shares. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $330.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Raymond James restated a “strong-buy” rating and set a $325.00 target price (down from $380.00) on shares of Salesforce in a research report on Thursday. Argus lifted their price objective on Salesforce from $290.00 to $354.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Barclays lowered their target price on Salesforce from $355.00 to $305.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on Salesforce from $350.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, twenty-five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $293.33.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on CRM

Salesforce Profile

(Free Report)

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and artificial intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer support at scale.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Salesforce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Salesforce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.