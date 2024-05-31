Salesforce (NYSE:CRM) Stock Price Down 0.5% After Analyst Downgrade

Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Free Report)’s share price was down 0.5% on Friday after Barclays lowered their price target on the stock from $355.00 to $305.00. Barclays currently has an overweight rating on the stock. Salesforce traded as low as $216.06 and last traded at $217.00. Approximately 9,976,037 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 64% from the average daily volume of 6,078,805 shares. The stock had previously closed at $218.01.

CRM has been the subject of several other research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $350.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 price objective (down previously from $360.00) on shares of Salesforce in a report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $310.00 to $300.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of Salesforce from $350.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on shares of Salesforce from $360.00 to $350.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, twenty-five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $293.33.

Get Salesforce alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on CRM

Insider Activity

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other Salesforce news, insider Parker Harris sold 4,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $299.60, for a total value of $1,258,320.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 104,904 shares in the company, valued at $31,429,238.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . In related news, insider Parker Harris sold 4,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $299.60, for a total transaction of $1,258,320.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 104,904 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,429,238.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CAO Sundeep G. Reddy sold 2,425 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $273.15, for a total transaction of $662,388.75. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 5,856 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,599,566.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 623,070 shares of company stock worth $179,662,826. Corporate insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRM. Bear Mountain Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Salesforce in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Salesforce in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Salesforce by 186.7% in the first quarter. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. now owns 86 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the period. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Salesforce in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Pacifica Partners Inc. grew its position in shares of Salesforce by 333.3% in the fourth quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 130 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.43% of the company’s stock.

Salesforce Trading Up 0.5 %

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $283.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $275.45. The firm has a market cap of $212.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 29th. The CRM provider reported $2.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.38 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $9.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.15 billion. Salesforce had a net margin of 15.30% and a return on equity of 11.62%. Salesforce’s quarterly revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.15 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Salesforce, Inc. will post 7.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Salesforce

(Get Free Report)

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and artificial intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer support at scale.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Salesforce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Salesforce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.