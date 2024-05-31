Sanjay Mehrotra Sells 7,000 Shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) Stock

Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Get Free Report) CEO Sanjay Mehrotra sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.14, for a total value of $924,980.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 719,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $95,015,134.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Sanjay Mehrotra also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, May 21st, Sanjay Mehrotra sold 7,000 shares of Micron Technology stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.66, for a total transaction of $893,620.00.

On Tuesday, May 14th, Sanjay Mehrotra sold 7,000 shares of Micron Technology stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.89, for a total transaction of $860,230.00.

On Tuesday, May 7th, Sanjay Mehrotra sold 7,000 shares of Micron Technology stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.32, for a total transaction of $842,240.00.

On Tuesday, April 30th, Sanjay Mehrotra sold 7,000 shares of Micron Technology stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.87, for a total value of $804,090.00.

On Tuesday, April 23rd, Sanjay Mehrotra sold 7,000 shares of Micron Technology stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.93, for a total value of $783,510.00.

On Tuesday, April 16th, Sanjay Mehrotra sold 7,000 shares of Micron Technology stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.70, for a total value of $844,900.00.

On Tuesday, April 9th, Sanjay Mehrotra sold 7,000 shares of Micron Technology stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.60, for a total transaction of $858,200.00.

On Thursday, April 4th, Sanjay Mehrotra sold 45,000 shares of Micron Technology stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $5,850,000.00.

On Tuesday, April 2nd, Sanjay Mehrotra sold 7,000 shares of Micron Technology stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.09, for a total transaction of $854,630.00.

On Monday, March 25th, Sanjay Mehrotra sold 45,000 shares of Micron Technology stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $5,400,000.00.

Micron Technology Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of Micron Technology stock traded down $1.29 on Friday, hitting $125.00. 24,145,607 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 19,346,156. The company has a market cap of $138.42 billion, a PE ratio of -35.33 and a beta of 1.27. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 12-month low of $60.50 and a 12-month high of $133.30. The company has a quick ratio of 2.40, a current ratio of 3.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $120.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $97.09.

Micron Technology Announces Dividend

Micron Technology ( NASDAQ:MU Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 20th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.69. The business had revenue of $5.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.35 billion. Micron Technology had a negative return on equity of 8.98% and a negative net margin of 20.57%. The firm’s revenue was up 57.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($2.03) EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 0.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 16th. Investors of record on Monday, April 1st were issued a $0.115 dividend. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.37%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 28th. Micron Technology’s dividend payout ratio is presently -13.33%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently commented on MU. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Micron Technology from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Argus upgraded shares of Micron Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $120.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 1st. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price target on Micron Technology from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $127.12.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Micron Technology

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Tidemark LLC acquired a new position in Micron Technology during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. DecisionPoint Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Micron Technology during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Pingora Partners LLC acquired a new position in Micron Technology in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Micron Technology during the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Micron Technology during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. 80.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Micron Technology

Micron Technology, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Embedded Business Unit, and Storage Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprising dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

