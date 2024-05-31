Sappi (OTCMKTS:SPPJY) Reaches New 12-Month High at $3.16

Sappi Limited (OTCMKTS:SPPJY – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $3.16 and last traded at $3.16, with a volume of 0 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.16.

Sappi Stock Up 2.3 %

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.52. The company has a market capitalization of $1.76 billion, a PE ratio of 3.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

Get Sappi alerts:

Sappi (OTCMKTS:SPPJY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The basic materials company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter. Sappi had a negative net margin of 1.82% and a positive return on equity of 4.95%. The business had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter. As a group, analysts forecast that Sappi Limited will post 0.27 EPS for the current year.

Sappi Company Profile

Sappi Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of materials made from woodfiber-based renewable resources in Europe, North America, and South Africa. The company manufacture and sells dissolving pulp, and wood and paper pulp; graphic papers, coated and uncoated papers, and casting and release papers; and packaging and specialty papers, including packaging and specialty papers, including flexible packaging papers, label papers, functional paper packaging products, containerboards, paperboards, silicone base papers, and dye sublimation papers.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Sappi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sappi and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.