Scout24 (OTCMKTS:SCCTY) & Real Brokerage (NASDAQ:REAX) Head to Head Comparison

Real Brokerage (NASDAQ:REAX – Get Free Report) and Scout24 (OTCMKTS:SCCTY – Get Free Report) are both business services companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, valuation and dividends.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Real Brokerage and Scout24’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Get Real Brokerage alerts:

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Real Brokerage $689.16 million 1.28 -$27.50 million ($0.20) -24.05 Scout24 N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Scout24 has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Real Brokerage.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Real Brokerage 0 0 3 0 3.00 Scout24 0 0 0 0 N/A

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Real Brokerage and Scout24, as reported by MarketBeat.

Real Brokerage presently has a consensus target price of $3.75, suggesting a potential downside of 22.04%. Given Real Brokerage’s higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe Real Brokerage is more favorable than Scout24.

Profitability

This table compares Real Brokerage and Scout24’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Real Brokerage -4.63% -98.38% -36.93% Scout24 N/A N/A N/A

Institutional and Insider Ownership

53.3% of Real Brokerage shares are held by institutional investors. 38.2% of Real Brokerage shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Real Brokerage beats Scout24 on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Real Brokerage

(Get Free Report)

The Real Brokerage Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a real estate technology company in the United States and Canada. It operates in three segments: North American Brokerage, Real Title, and One Real Mortgage. It offers brokerage, title, and mortgage broker services. The company is based in Miami, Florida.

About Scout24

(Get Free Report)

Scout24 SE operates ImmoScout24, a digital platform for the residential and commercial real estate sectors in Germany and internationally. The company offers Realtor Lead Engine and Immoverkauf24 products for selling real estate; Mortgage Lead Engine, a mortgage financing product under the pay-per-lead model; mortgage and real estate financing advisory services; FLOWFACT and Propstack, which are CRM software solutions for real estate agents; and TenantPlus that provides rental properties. In addition, it offers BuyerPlus for users looking to buy properties; LivingPlus provides coverage and support for tenant protection; and LettingPlus, a cloud-based software solution. The company was formerly known as Scout24 AG and changed its name to Scout24 SE in October 2021. Scout24 SE was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Munich, Germany.

Receive News & Ratings for Real Brokerage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Real Brokerage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.