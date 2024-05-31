SEEK Limited (OTCMKTS:SKLTY) Short Interest Update

SEEK Limited (OTCMKTS:SKLTY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,500 shares, an increase of 175.0% from the April 30th total of 2,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 34,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.
SEEK Price Performance
SEEK stock traded up $0.66 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $29.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 60,629 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,850. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $31.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $32.76. SEEK has a 12 month low of $25.72 and a 12 month high of $37.64.
SEEK Company Profile
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than SEEK
- What are earnings reports?
- Chevron Eyes Hess, Exxon Resists: Here’s the Trade
- Airline Stocks – Top Airline Stocks to Buy Now
- Bargain Alert: Amazon and Its 35% Upside
- What to Know About Investing in Penny Stocks
- AI Is Booming, But Not For These Stocks …Yet
Receive News & Ratings for SEEK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SEEK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.