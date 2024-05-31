SEEK Limited (OTCMKTS:SKLTY) Short Interest Update

SEEK Limited (OTCMKTS:SKLTY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,500 shares, an increase of 175.0% from the April 30th total of 2,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 34,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

SEEK stock traded up $0.66 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $29.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 60,629 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,850. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $31.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $32.76. SEEK has a 12 month low of $25.72 and a 12 month high of $37.64.

SEEK Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of online employment marketplace services in Australia, South East Asia, Brazil, New Zealand, Mexico, the United Kingdom, Europe, and internationally. It operates through ANZ, SEEK Asia, Brazil Online, OCC, Platform support, Portfolio investments, and SEEK Growth Fund segments.

