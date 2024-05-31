SentinelOne (NYSE:S) Given “Market Outperform” Rating at JMP Securities

SentinelOne (NYSE:S – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “market outperform” rating reiterated by stock analysts at JMP Securities in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $33.00 price objective on the stock. JMP Securities’ price objective indicates a potential upside of 99.40% from the stock’s current price.

S has been the subject of several other research reports. DA Davidson boosted their target price on SentinelOne from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their target price on SentinelOne from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 14th. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on SentinelOne from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on SentinelOne from $19.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Finally, BTIG Research reduced their target price on SentinelOne from $30.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, SentinelOne presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.83.

SentinelOne Stock Down 14.8 %

Shares of SentinelOne stock traded down $2.87 during trading on Friday, reaching $16.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 18,290,855 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,371,343. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $21.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.80. The firm has a market cap of $5.13 billion, a PE ratio of -14.27 and a beta of 0.69. SentinelOne has a 52 week low of $12.43 and a 52 week high of $30.76.

SentinelOne (NYSE:S – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 30th. The company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by ($0.18). The company had revenue of $186.36 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $181.11 million. SentinelOne had a negative net margin of 54.53% and a negative return on equity of 18.84%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.35) EPS. Equities analysts predict that SentinelOne will post -0.76 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Tomer Weingarten sold 69,427 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.09, for a total value of $1,880,777.43. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,285,122 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,813,954.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, CEO Tomer Weingarten sold 69,427 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.09, for a total transaction of $1,880,777.43. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,285,122 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,813,954.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Keenan Michael Conder sold 5,157 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.25, for a total value of $140,528.25. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 462,240 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,596,040. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 370,855 shares of company stock valued at $8,535,409. 5.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in SentinelOne by 27.3% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 19,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $325,000 after purchasing an additional 4,138 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in SentinelOne by 14.3% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 25,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $422,000 after purchasing an additional 3,130 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its stake in SentinelOne by 16.8% in the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 209,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,529,000 after purchasing an additional 30,060 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in SentinelOne by 25.7% in the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 43,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $727,000 after purchasing an additional 8,824 shares during the period. Finally, Amalgamated Bank boosted its stake in SentinelOne by 17.2% in the 3rd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 36,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $613,000 after purchasing an additional 5,345 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.87% of the company’s stock.

SentinelOne, Inc operates as a cybersecurity provider in the United States and internationally. Its Singularity Platform delivers an artificial intelligence-powered autonomous threat prevention, detection, and response capabilities across an organization's endpoints, cloud workloads, and identify credentials, which enables seamless and autonomous protection against a spectrum of cyber threats.

