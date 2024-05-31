Service Properties Trust (NASDAQ:SVC) Sets New 52-Week Low at $5.28

Service Properties Trust (NASDAQ:SVC – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $5.28 and last traded at $5.28, with a volume of 135201 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $5.43.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on SVC shares. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Service Properties Trust from $7.50 to $5.75 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 21st. B. Riley cut their price target on shares of Service Properties Trust from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 13th.

Get Service Properties Trust alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on SVC

Service Properties Trust Trading Up 0.6 %

Service Properties Trust Dividend Announcement

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.10. The company has a current ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 0.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.58.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 14.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 19th. Service Properties Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -95.24%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Service Properties Trust

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Capital Management Corp VA lifted its position in Service Properties Trust by 11.9% in the 1st quarter. Capital Management Corp VA now owns 3,630,775 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $24,617,000 after acquiring an additional 387,465 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Service Properties Trust by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,798,087 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $23,896,000 after purchasing an additional 91,272 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of Service Properties Trust by 18.6% during the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,511,244 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $19,311,000 after purchasing an additional 393,555 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Service Properties Trust by 15.3% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,310,176 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $17,765,000 after purchasing an additional 307,236 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Service Properties Trust in the 4th quarter worth approximately $9,333,000. Institutional investors own 77.62% of the company’s stock.

Service Properties Trust Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Service Properties Trust (Nasdaq: SVC) is a real estate investment trust with over $11 billion invested in two asset categories: hotels and service-focused retail net lease properties. As of December 31, 2023, SVC owned 221 hotels with over 37,000 guest rooms throughout the United States and in Puerto Rico and Canada, the majority of which are extended stay and select service.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Service Properties Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Service Properties Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.