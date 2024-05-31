ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) Stock Price Up 0.9%

ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Get Free Report)’s stock price rose 0.9% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $737.86 and last traded at $735.61. Approximately 189,441 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 84% from the average daily volume of 1,192,001 shares. The stock had previously closed at $728.86.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

NOW has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and set a $820.00 target price on shares of ServiceNow in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. UBS Group decreased their target price on ServiceNow from $920.00 to $875.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $825.00 target price on shares of ServiceNow in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Guggenheim restated a “neutral” rating on shares of ServiceNow in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on ServiceNow from $850.00 to $830.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $814.48.

ServiceNow Price Performance

The company has a 50-day moving average of $742.89 and a 200 day moving average of $733.85. The firm has a market cap of $131.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 68.82, a P/E/G ratio of 4.58 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The information technology services provider reported $1.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.41. ServiceNow had a return on equity of 13.59% and a net margin of 20.34%. The firm had revenue of $2.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.59 billion. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 6.5 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at ServiceNow

In related news, insider Paul John Smith sold 125 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $727.38, for a total transaction of $90,922.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,263,606.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider Paul John Smith sold 125 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $727.38, for a total transaction of $90,922.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,263,606.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Frederic B. Luddy sold 598 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction on Friday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $741.92, for a total value of $443,668.16. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 428 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $317,541.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 3,315 shares of company stock valued at $2,464,532 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ServiceNow

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NOW. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of ServiceNow in the 4th quarter valued at $1,648,259,000. Swedbank AB acquired a new stake in shares of ServiceNow during the first quarter worth $897,908,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 69,354.6% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 821,648 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $580,486,000 after purchasing an additional 820,465 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 17.3% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,036,796 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,256,407,000 after purchasing an additional 595,697 shares during the period. Finally, Global Assets Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ServiceNow during the first quarter worth $403,034,000. 87.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ServiceNow Company Profile

ServiceNow, Inc provides end to-end intelligent workflow automation platform solutions for digital businesses in the North America, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates the Now platform for end-to-end digital transformation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, process mining, performance analytics, and collaboration and development tools.

Further Reading

