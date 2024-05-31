Shenzhou International Group Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:SHZHY) Short Interest Update

Shenzhou International Group Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:SHZHY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,200 shares, an increase of 175.0% from the April 30th total of 800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 22,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shenzhou International Group Stock Up 2.5 %

OTCMKTS:SHZHY traded up $0.24 on Friday, reaching $10.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 17,117 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,264. Shenzhou International Group has a 1-year low of $7.75 and a 1-year high of $11.47. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $9.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.47.

Shenzhou International Group Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 6th will be issued a $0.1105 dividend. This is a positive change from Shenzhou International Group’s previous dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 5th.

Shenzhou International Group Company Profile

Shenzhou International Group Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the manufacture, printing, and sale of knitwear products in Mainland China, European Union, the United States, Japan, and internationally. It produces and sells knitted sportswear, casual wear, and lingerie wear.

