Shimizu (OTCMKTS:SHMUY) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $21.38

Shimizu Co. (OTCMKTS:SHMUY – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week low on Friday . The stock traded as low as $21.38 and last traded at $21.38, with a volume of 253 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.40.

Shimizu Price Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $25.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.98.

About Shimizu

Shimizu Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the construction, development, engineering, and life cycle valuation businesses in Japan and internationally. The company proposes, plans, designs, builds, repairs, manages, operates, and maintains offices, plants, schools, hospitals, and other buildings, such as nursing homes, rehabilitation centers, temples, shrines, and architectures; offers design, build, and renovation for tunnels, bridges, dams, urban infrastructure, energy facilities, and other public works; provides construction for manufacturing facilities, high-rise buildings, hospitals, bridges, subways, and other projects; and develops and rents real estate properties, including condominiums, data centers, office buildings, logistics facilities, and other properties.

