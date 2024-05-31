Shoals Technologies Group (NASDAQ:SHLS) Stock Price Down 5.1%

Shoals Technologies Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHLS – Get Free Report)’s share price fell 5.1% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $7.69 and last traded at $7.75. 1,301,920 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 70% from the average session volume of 4,399,392 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.17.

A number of research firms have issued reports on SHLS. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Shoals Technologies Group from $20.00 to $17.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Roth Mkm cut Shoals Technologies Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $15.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Barclays reduced their price target on Shoals Technologies Group from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their price target on Shoals Technologies Group from $24.00 to $14.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price target on Shoals Technologies Group from $16.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $17.29.

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.34 billion, a PE ratio of 42.83 and a beta of 1.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 2.62 and a quick ratio of 1.87. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.41.

Shoals Technologies Group (NASDAQ:SHLS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.01. Shoals Technologies Group had a return on equity of 13.95% and a net margin of 6.42%. The business had revenue of $90.81 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $94.44 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Shoals Technologies Group, Inc. will post 0.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Shoals Technologies Group in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Headlands Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Shoals Technologies Group by 101.4% in the third quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 4,459 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after buying an additional 2,245 shares in the last quarter. iA Global Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Shoals Technologies Group in the third quarter worth $102,000. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Shoals Technologies Group in the third quarter worth $109,000. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new position in shares of Shoals Technologies Group in the first quarter worth $115,000.

Shoals Technologies Group, Inc provides electrical balance of system (EBOS) solutions and components for solar, battery energy, and electric vehicle (EV) charging applications in the United States and internationally. The company designs, manufactures, and sells system solutions for both homerun and combine-as-you-go wiring architectures, as well as offers technical support services.

