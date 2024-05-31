Short Interest in Achilles Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:ACHL) Drops By 42.5%

Achilles Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:ACHL – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 13,800 shares, a drop of 42.5% from the April 30th total of 24,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 396,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Institutional Trading of Achilles Therapeutics

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vestal Point Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Achilles Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $96,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Achilles Therapeutics in the first quarter worth $350,000. StemPoint Capital LP purchased a new stake in Achilles Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at about $1,732,000. Ikarian Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Achilles Therapeutics in the first quarter worth about $1,804,000. Finally, Fcpm Iii Services B.V. bought a new stake in shares of Achilles Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,127,000. Institutional investors own 56.38% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have weighed in on ACHL shares. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $2.00 price target (down previously from $8.00) on shares of Achilles Therapeutics in a report on Friday, April 5th. Chardan Capital decreased their price objective on shares of Achilles Therapeutics from $11.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 5th.

Achilles Therapeutics Stock Performance

NASDAQ ACHL opened at $0.94 on Friday. Achilles Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $0.74 and a 52-week high of $1.76. The company has a fifty day moving average of $0.92 and a 200-day moving average of $0.96. The company has a market capitalization of $38.61 million, a P/E ratio of -0.59 and a beta of 1.25.

Achilles Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACHL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.46) by $0.16. As a group, analysts forecast that Achilles Therapeutics will post -1.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Achilles Therapeutics Company Profile

Achilles Therapeutics plc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops precision T cell therapies to treat solid tumors. Its platform identifies mutations formed early in the development of cancer. The company offers PELEUS, a proprietary AI-powered bioinformatics platform, used to identify clonal neoantigens in a patient.

Featured Stories

