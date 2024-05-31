Short Interest in AmBase Co. (OTCMKTS:ABCP) Declines By 40.2%

AmBase Co. (OTCMKTS:ABCP – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 11,000 shares, a decrease of 40.2% from the April 30th total of 18,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 72,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

OTCMKTS ABCP opened at $0.22 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $0.21 and its 200 day moving average is $0.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.20 million, a PE ratio of -1.57 and a beta of 0.58. AmBase has a 1 year low of $0.10 and a 1 year high of $0.40.

AmBase (OTCMKTS:ABCP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The financial services provider reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

AmBase Corporation does not have significant operations. Previously, it invested in a real estate development property. The company was incorporated in 1975 and is headquartered in Coral Springs, Florida.

