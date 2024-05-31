Short Interest in Annexon, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANNX) Rises By 25.3%

Annexon, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANNX – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,570,000 shares, an increase of 25.3% from the April 30th total of 6,040,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,890,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.0 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Annexon

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its stake in Annexon by 78.2% during the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 6,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 2,949 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of Annexon by 14.1% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 25,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after buying an additional 3,123 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in shares of Annexon by 53.2% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 11,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 4,141 shares in the last quarter. Forefront Analytics LLC grew its stake in shares of Annexon by 18.3% in the third quarter. Forefront Analytics LLC now owns 31,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 4,890 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Silverarc Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Annexon by 2.5% in the third quarter. Silverarc Capital Management LLC now owns 399,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $943,000 after buying an additional 9,805 shares in the last quarter.

Get Annexon alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Annexon in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Annexon from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 1st. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Annexon from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on shares of Annexon in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price on shares of Annexon in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.33.

Annexon Trading Up 2.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:ANNX traded up $0.10 on Friday, hitting $4.83. The company had a trading volume of 1,573,834 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,546,597. Annexon has a 52-week low of $1.57 and a 52-week high of $8.40. The business has a 50 day moving average of $5.33 and a 200 day moving average of $4.61. The company has a market cap of $446.34 million, a PE ratio of -3.44 and a beta of 1.29.

Annexon (NASDAQ:ANNX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.32) by $0.11. As a group, equities analysts predict that Annexon will post -0.99 EPS for the current year.

Annexon Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Annexon, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops medicines for treating inflammatory-related diseases. Its lead candidate is ANX005, an investigational full-length monoclonal antibody, which is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of patients with guillain-barré syndrome; completed Phase II clinical trial for treating Huntington's disease; and in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of amyotrophic lateral sclerosis.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Annexon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Annexon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.