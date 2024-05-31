Short Interest in Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund Inc. (NYSE:AFT) Expands By 126.6%

Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund Inc. (NYSE:AFT – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 58,700 shares, an increase of 126.6% from the April 30th total of 25,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 94,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days.
Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund Stock Up 0.6 %
AFT traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $14.56. The company had a trading volume of 122,472 shares, compared to its average volume of 96,380. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $14.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.92. Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund has a 12-month low of $12.34 and a 12-month high of $15.14.
Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 23rd will be given a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.54%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 22nd.
Institutional Trading of Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund
Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund Company Profile
Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Apollo Credit Management, LLC. The Fund invests in fixed income markets. It primarily invests in senior secured loans made to companies whose debt is rated below investment grade. The Fund employs a conservative approach to credit selection that focuses on collateral coverage, structural seniority, and credit fundamentals, with emphasis on leading defensible market positions, stable companies with positive cash flow, and proven management teams.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund
- Stock Splits, Do They Really Impact Investors?
- Pure Storage Stock Spikes and Analysts are Jumping on Board
- Canada Bond Market Holiday: How to Invest and Trade
- 3 Penny Stocks Trading Abnormal Volume Today
- What Are Dividend Champions? How to Invest in the Champions
- Salesforce Falls 25% Into A Once in a Lifetime Opportunity
Receive News & Ratings for Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.