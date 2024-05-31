Short Interest in Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund Inc. (NYSE:AFT) Expands By 126.6%

Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund Inc. (NYSE:AFT – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 58,700 shares, an increase of 126.6% from the April 30th total of 25,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 94,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days.

Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund Stock Up 0.6 %

AFT traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $14.56. The company had a trading volume of 122,472 shares, compared to its average volume of 96,380. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $14.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.92. Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund has a 12-month low of $12.34 and a 12-month high of $15.14.

Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 23rd will be given a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.54%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 22nd.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AFT. Anchor Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund during the 4th quarter worth approximately $141,000. Raymond James & Associates bought a new stake in Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $143,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its stake in Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund by 16.7% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 14,000 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $186,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jones Road Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund by 8.1% in the 4th quarter. Jones Road Capital Management L.P. now owns 14,004 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $186,000 after buying an additional 1,045 shares in the last quarter.

Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Apollo Credit Management, LLC. The Fund invests in fixed income markets. It primarily invests in senior secured loans made to companies whose debt is rated below investment grade. The Fund employs a conservative approach to credit selection that focuses on collateral coverage, structural seniority, and credit fundamentals, with emphasis on leading defensible market positions, stable companies with positive cash flow, and proven management teams.

