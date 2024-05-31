Short Interest in Avidbank Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:AVBH) Expands By 50.0%

Avidbank Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:AVBH – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, an increase of 50.0% from the April 30th total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 8,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Piper Sandler cut their price target on Avidbank from $24.00 to $23.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 19th.

Avidbank Price Performance

Shares of AVBH stock traded up $0.03 on Thursday, hitting $18.98. 200 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,292. The stock has a market cap of $148.04 million, a P/E ratio of 9.13 and a beta of 0.65. Avidbank has a 12 month low of $13.90 and a 12 month high of $22.00. The company has a 50 day moving average of $19.01 and a 200 day moving average of $19.71.

Avidbank (OTCMKTS:AVBH – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 17th. The company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.69. The firm had revenue of $35.94 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.84 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Avidbank will post 2.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Avidbank

Avidbank Holdings, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Avidbank that provides financial products and services to businesses and individuals in the Santa Clara, San Mateo, and San Francisco counties. The company offers business and personal deposit products, such as checking, money market, and savings accounts; and certificates of deposit.

