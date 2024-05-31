Short Interest in Bangkok Bank Public Company Limited (OTCMKTS:BKKLY) Declines By 52.2%

Bangkok Bank Public Company Limited (OTCMKTS:BKKLY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,400 shares, a decrease of 52.2% from the April 30th total of 13,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 11,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Bangkok Bank Public Price Performance

BKKLY opened at $19.51 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $19.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.67. Bangkok Bank Public has a twelve month low of $17.52 and a twelve month high of $25.77.

Bangkok Bank Public Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 24th were issued a dividend of $0.5738 per share. This is a boost from Bangkok Bank Public’s previous dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 23rd. Bangkok Bank Public’s payout ratio is presently 28.51%.

Bangkok Bank Public Company Profile

Bangkok Bank Public Company Limited provides various commercial banking products and services in Thailand and internationally. It operates through Domestic Banking, International Banking, Investment Banking, and Others segments. The company offers various personal banking products and services, including savings, current, fixed deposit, foreign currency, securities trading, and other accounts; home and personal loans, as well as loans for pensioners; mutual funds; bonds and debentures; life and non-life bancassurance products; payment, funds transfer, currency exchange and foreign instrument, and SMS services; debit, credit, and prepaid cards; and phone and Internet banking, mobile banking, ATMs, and other services.

