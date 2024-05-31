Short Interest in Bio-Path Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPTH) Drops By 45.9%

Bio-Path Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPTH – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 24,000 shares, a decrease of 45.9% from the April 30th total of 44,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,410,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days. Currently, 1.5% of the shares of the company are sold short.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several equities analysts have weighed in on BPTH shares. Roth Mkm reissued a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on shares of Bio-Path in a report on Thursday, April 18th. StockNews.com started coverage on Bio-Path in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. They set a “sell” rating for the company.
Bio-Path Price Performance
Bio-Path (NASDAQ:BPTH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 8th. The company reported ($5.40) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($5.40). During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($10.60) EPS. Analysts anticipate that Bio-Path will post -9.68 earnings per share for the current year.
Bio-Path Company Profile
Bio-Path Holdings, Inc operates as a clinical and preclinical stage oncology focused RNAi nanoparticle drug development company in the United States. The company develops products based on DNAbilize, a drug delivery and antisense technology platform that uses P-ethoxy, which is a deoxyribonucleic acid (DNA) backbone modification intended to protect the DNA from destruction.
