Short Interest in BioSyent Inc. (OTCMKTS:BIOYF) Expands By 275.0%

BioSyent Inc. (OTCMKTS:BIOYF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,500 shares, a growth of 275.0% from the April 30th total of 400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.3 days.

BioSyent Stock Up 0.2 %

BioSyent stock traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $6.64. 1,741 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,946. The business has a fifty day moving average of $6.38 and a 200 day moving average of $6.38. BioSyent has a 12-month low of $5.26 and a 12-month high of $7.14.

BioSyent Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, June 15th. Investors of record on Monday, June 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.0331 per share. This represents a yield of 2.02%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 31st.

BioSyent Company Profile

BioSyent Inc, together with its subsidiaries, acquires or licenses, develops, and sells pharmaceutical and other healthcare products in Canada and internationally. Its products include FeraMAX Pd Therapeutic 150 for the treatment of iron deficiency anemia; FeraMAX Pd Maintenance 45, a chewable supplement for the prevention of iron deficiency anemia; and FeraMAX Pd Powder 15, a powder form product used for preventing iron deficiency and iron deficiency anemia.

