Short Interest in BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust (NYSE:ECAT) Rises By 104.3%

BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust (NYSE:ECAT – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 33,500 shares, a growth of 104.3% from the April 30th total of 16,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 230,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust Price Performance

NYSE:ECAT traded up $0.14 on Friday, hitting $17.69. The company had a trading volume of 148,650 shares, compared to its average volume of 249,775. BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust has a 52 week low of $14.02 and a 52 week high of $17.99. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $16.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.52.

Get BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust alerts:

BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th will be given a dividend of $0.297 per share. This is a positive change from BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $3.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 20.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Investors Weigh In On BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust

In other news, major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 73,028 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 11th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $17.05 per share, for a total transaction of $1,245,127.40. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 27,672,811 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $471,821,427.55. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Insiders have acquired 537,226 shares of company stock valued at $9,148,355 in the last three months.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Northwest Financial Advisors purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust by 791.0% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,782 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 1,582 shares during the period. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. bought a new stake in BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust during the fourth quarter valued at about $98,000. PFG Investments LLC bought a new stake in BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust in the 1st quarter valued at $269,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in shares of BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust by 24.3% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 15,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $250,000 after buying an additional 3,026 shares during the last quarter.

BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Trust’s (ECAT) (the ‘Trust’) investment objectives are to provide total return and income through a combination of current income, current gains and long-term capital appreciation. The Trust invests in a portfolio of equity and debt securities. Generally, the Trust’s portfolio will include both equity and debt securities.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.