Short Interest in BlackRock Science and Technology Trust (NYSE:BST) Grows By 148.1%

BlackRock Science and Technology Trust (NYSE:BST – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 51,100 shares, an increase of 148.1% from the April 30th total of 20,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 89,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On BlackRock Science and Technology Trust

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its position in BlackRock Science and Technology Trust by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 19,699 shares of the company’s stock worth $663,000 after purchasing an additional 361 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its holdings in shares of BlackRock Science and Technology Trust by 8.0% during the 3rd quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 6,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $213,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Annapolis Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in BlackRock Science and Technology Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in BlackRock Science and Technology Trust by 396.5% in the 1st quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 993 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 793 shares during the period. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its holdings in BlackRock Science and Technology Trust by 345.5% during the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 850 shares during the period.

Get BlackRock Science and Technology Trust alerts:

BlackRock Science and Technology Trust Price Performance

NYSE BST traded down $0.41 during trading on Thursday, reaching $36.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 137,226 shares, compared to its average volume of 99,116. BlackRock Science and Technology Trust has a 1-year low of $29.62 and a 1-year high of $37.96. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $35.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $35.36.

BlackRock Science and Technology Trust Announces Dividend

About BlackRock Science and Technology Trust

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 14th.

(Get Free Report)

BlackRock Science and Technology Trust is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests directly and indirectly through derivative such as options in public equity markets of countries across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across the science and technology sector.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Science and Technology Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock Science and Technology Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.