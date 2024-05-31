Short Interest in Bonterra Energy Corp. (OTCMKTS:BNEFF) Rises By 27.4%

Bonterra Energy Corp. (OTCMKTS:BNEFF – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 56,700 shares, a growth of 27.4% from the April 30th total of 44,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 22,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.5 days.

Bonterra Energy Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of BNEFF opened at $3.88 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.65. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.10. The firm has a market cap of $144.72 million, a P/E ratio of 5.17 and a beta of 2.03. Bonterra Energy has a 52 week low of $3.23 and a 52 week high of $5.76.

Get Bonterra Energy alerts:

Bonterra Energy (OTCMKTS:BNEFF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $44.20 million during the quarter. Bonterra Energy had a net margin of 12.63% and a return on equity of 7.41%.

Bonterra Energy Company Profile

Bonterra Energy Corp., a conventional oil and gas company, engages in the development and production of oil and natural gas in Canada. Its principal properties include Pembina Cardium, a conventional oil field, at the Pembina and Willesden green fields located in central Alberta; and holds 100% interest in the Montney properties that consist of approximately 28,880 acres located in the north of Grand Prairie, Alberta.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Bonterra Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bonterra Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.