Short Interest in Breeze Holdings Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:BREZR) Grows By 29.7%

Breeze Holdings Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:BREZR – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 50,600 shares, a growth of 29.7% from the April 30th total of 39,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 35,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.4 days.

Breeze Holdings Acquisition Stock Down 13.6 %

BREZR stock traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $0.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 164,866 shares, compared to its average volume of 37,237. Breeze Holdings Acquisition has a twelve month low of $0.05 and a twelve month high of $0.40. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $0.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.15.

Get Breeze Holdings Acquisition alerts:

Breeze Holdings Acquisition Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Recommended Stories

Breeze Holdings Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on businesses in the defense technology industry.

Receive News & Ratings for Breeze Holdings Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Breeze Holdings Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.