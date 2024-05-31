Short Interest in Breeze Holdings Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:BREZR) Grows By 29.7%

Posted by on May 31st, 2024

Breeze Holdings Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:BREZRGet Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 50,600 shares, a growth of 29.7% from the April 30th total of 39,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 35,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.4 days.

Breeze Holdings Acquisition Stock Down 13.6 %

BREZR stock traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $0.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 164,866 shares, compared to its average volume of 37,237. Breeze Holdings Acquisition has a twelve month low of $0.05 and a twelve month high of $0.40. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $0.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.15.

Breeze Holdings Acquisition Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Breeze Holdings Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on businesses in the defense technology industry.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Breeze Holdings Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Breeze Holdings Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.