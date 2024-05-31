Short Interest in Breeze Holdings Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:BREZR) Grows By 29.7%

Breeze Holdings Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:BREZR – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 50,600 shares, a growth of 29.7% from the April 30th total of 39,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 35,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.4 days.
Breeze Holdings Acquisition Stock Down 13.6 %
BREZR stock traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $0.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 164,866 shares, compared to its average volume of 37,237. Breeze Holdings Acquisition has a twelve month low of $0.05 and a twelve month high of $0.40. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $0.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.15.
Breeze Holdings Acquisition Company Profile
