Short Interest in Brooge Energy Limited (NASDAQ:BROG) Drops By 26.6%

Brooge Energy Limited (NASDAQ:BROG – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 128,900 shares, a decline of 26.6% from the April 30th total of 175,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 709,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days. Currently, 1.0% of the shares of the company are sold short.
Brooge Energy Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ BROG traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $0.96. The company had a trading volume of 42,610 shares, compared to its average volume of 471,820. Brooge Energy has a 1 year low of $0.92 and a 1 year high of $6.66. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $1.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.59.
About Brooge Energy
