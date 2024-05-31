Short Interest in Brooge Energy Limited (NASDAQ:BROG) Drops By 26.6%

Brooge Energy Limited (NASDAQ:BROG – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 128,900 shares, a decline of 26.6% from the April 30th total of 175,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 709,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days. Currently, 1.0% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Shares of NASDAQ BROG traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $0.96. The company had a trading volume of 42,610 shares, compared to its average volume of 471,820. Brooge Energy has a 1 year low of $0.92 and a 1 year high of $6.66. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $1.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.59.

Brooge Energy Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides oil storage and related services at the Port of Fujairah in the United Arab Emirates. It operates phase I and phase II facilities comprising 22 tanks with a capacity of approximately 1,001,388 cubic meters for offering storage, heating, and blending of fuel oil and clean petroleum products, including aviation fuel, gas oil, gasoline, marine gas oil, and naphtha.

