Short Interest in Budweiser Brewing Company APAC Limited (OTCMKTS:BDWBF) Increases By 25.8%

Budweiser Brewing Company APAC Limited (OTCMKTS:BDWBF – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,080,800 shares, a growth of 25.8% from the April 30th total of 6,423,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2,020.2 days.

Budweiser Brewing Company APAC Price Performance

OTCMKTS:BDWBF opened at $1.49 on Friday. Budweiser Brewing Company APAC has a fifty-two week low of $1.23 and a fifty-two week high of $2.77. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.59.

Get Budweiser Brewing Company APAC alerts:

About Budweiser Brewing Company APAC

(Get Free Report)

Featured Stories

Budweiser Brewing Company APAC Limited, an investment holding company, produces, imports, markets, distributes, and sells beer and other non-beer beverages primarily in China, South Korea, India, Vietnam, and the other Asia Pacific regions. It offers a portfolio of beer brands, including Budweiser, Stella Artois, Corona, Hoegaarden, Cass, and Harbin.

Receive News & Ratings for Budweiser Brewing Company APAC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Budweiser Brewing Company APAC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.