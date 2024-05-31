Short Interest in Budweiser Brewing Company APAC Limited (OTCMKTS:BDWBF) Increases By 25.8%

Budweiser Brewing Company APAC Limited (OTCMKTS:BDWBF – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,080,800 shares, a growth of 25.8% from the April 30th total of 6,423,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2,020.2 days.
OTCMKTS:BDWBF opened at $1.49 on Friday. Budweiser Brewing Company APAC has a fifty-two week low of $1.23 and a fifty-two week high of $2.77. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.59.
