Short Interest in Chykingyoung Investment Development Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:CHYI) Declines By 25.0%

Chykingyoung Investment Development Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:CHYI – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a decline of 25.0% from the April 30th total of 400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 7,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Chykingyoung Investment Development Stock Performance

Shares of Chykingyoung Investment Development stock remained flat at $0.02 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $0.03 and a 200-day moving average of $0.34. Chykingyoung Investment Development has a 52 week low of $0.00 and a 52 week high of $0.58.

About Chykingyoung Investment Development

Chykingyoung Investment Development Holdings Inc, through its subsidiary, OneWorld Hotel Destination Service Inc, provides Internet hotel booking services. The company offers a proprietary online hotel booking program for connecting users with available rooms in hotels worldwide. It primarily serves travel agents in Vancouver, Toronto, Calgary, and Montreal, Canada.

