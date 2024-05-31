Short Interest in Chykingyoung Investment Development Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:CHYI) Declines By 25.0%

Chykingyoung Investment Development Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:CHYI – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a decline of 25.0% from the April 30th total of 400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 7,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Chykingyoung Investment Development Stock Performance
Shares of Chykingyoung Investment Development stock remained flat at $0.02 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $0.03 and a 200-day moving average of $0.34. Chykingyoung Investment Development has a 52 week low of $0.00 and a 52 week high of $0.58.
About Chykingyoung Investment Development
