Short Interest in ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund Inc (NYSE:CEM) Rises By 100.0%

ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund Inc (NYSE:CEM – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 11,200 shares, a growth of 100.0% from the April 30th total of 5,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 27,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund stock traded up $0.32 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $46.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 23,696 shares, compared to its average volume of 36,630. ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund has a one year low of $31.15 and a one year high of $48.61. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $46.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $42.16.

ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, May 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.77 per share. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.60%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 22nd.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Saba Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund by 17.4% during the third quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,680,057 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $59,188,000 after purchasing an additional 248,594 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund by 66.0% during the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 197,835 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $6,970,000 after buying an additional 78,667 shares during the last quarter. Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund by 35.9% during the third quarter. Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. now owns 110,044 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $3,877,000 after buying an additional 29,074 shares during the last quarter. Alpine Global Management LLC increased its holdings in ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund by 33.5% during the first quarter. Alpine Global Management LLC now owns 90,000 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $4,120,000 after buying an additional 22,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund by 152.7% during the third quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 86,354 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $3,042,000 after buying an additional 52,181 shares during the last quarter.

ClearBridge Energy MLP Fund Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. It is co-managed by Clearbridge Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the energy sector.

