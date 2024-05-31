Short Interest in ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund Inc (NYSE:CEM) Rises By 100.0%

ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund Inc (NYSE:CEM – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 11,200 shares, a growth of 100.0% from the April 30th total of 5,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 27,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.
ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund Stock Up 0.7 %
Shares of ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund stock traded up $0.32 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $46.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 23,696 shares, compared to its average volume of 36,630. ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund has a one year low of $31.15 and a one year high of $48.61. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $46.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $42.16.
ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund Dividend Announcement
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, May 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.77 per share. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.60%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 22nd.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund
ClearBridge Energy MLP Fund Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. It is co-managed by Clearbridge Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the energy sector.
