Short Interest in Digital Brands Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBGI) Grows By 34.1%

Digital Brands Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBGI – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 22,800 shares, a growth of 34.1% from the April 30th total of 17,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 84,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days. Approximately 1.2% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Digital Brands Group Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of Digital Brands Group stock traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $1.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 24,172 shares, compared to its average volume of 788,633. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.59 million, a P/E ratio of -0.04 and a beta of 1.27. Digital Brands Group has a 1-year low of $1.63 and a 1-year high of $24.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.36.

Get Digital Brands Group alerts:

Digital Brands Group (NASDAQ:DBGI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 15th. The company reported ($1.48) EPS for the quarter. Digital Brands Group had a negative return on equity of 306.47% and a negative net margin of 33.97%. The business had revenue of $2.79 million for the quarter.

Institutional Trading of Digital Brands Group

About Digital Brands Group

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Digital Brands Group stock. Armistice Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Digital Brands Group, Inc. ( NASDAQ:DBGI Free Report ) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 20,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $170,000. Armistice Capital LLC owned 6.29% of Digital Brands Group as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.56% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

Digital Brands Group, Inc engages in the provision of apparel products under various brands on direct-to-consumer and wholesale basis. It operates through DSTLD, Bailey, H&J, Stateside, and Sundry segments. The company designs, manufactures, and sells women's apparel, such as tops, sweaters, dresses, jumpsuits, bottoms, sets, jackets, rompers, suiting, sportswear, shirts, jackets, pants, shorts, polos, T-shirts, skirts, athleisure bottoms, denims, and other accessory products, as well as suiting for men.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Digital Brands Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Digital Brands Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.