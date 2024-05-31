Short Interest in Digital Brands Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBGI) Grows By 34.1%

Digital Brands Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBGIGet Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 22,800 shares, a growth of 34.1% from the April 30th total of 17,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 84,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days. Approximately 1.2% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Digital Brands Group Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of Digital Brands Group stock traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $1.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 24,172 shares, compared to its average volume of 788,633. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.59 million, a P/E ratio of -0.04 and a beta of 1.27. Digital Brands Group has a 1-year low of $1.63 and a 1-year high of $24.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.36.

Digital Brands Group (NASDAQ:DBGIGet Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 15th. The company reported ($1.48) EPS for the quarter. Digital Brands Group had a negative return on equity of 306.47% and a negative net margin of 33.97%. The business had revenue of $2.79 million for the quarter.

Institutional Trading of Digital Brands Group

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Digital Brands Group stock. Armistice Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Digital Brands Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBGIFree Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 20,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $170,000. Armistice Capital LLC owned 6.29% of Digital Brands Group as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.56% of the company’s stock.

About Digital Brands Group

Digital Brands Group, Inc engages in the provision of apparel products under various brands on direct-to-consumer and wholesale basis. It operates through DSTLD, Bailey, H&J, Stateside, and Sundry segments. The company designs, manufactures, and sells women's apparel, such as tops, sweaters, dresses, jumpsuits, bottoms, sets, jackets, rompers, suiting, sportswear, shirts, jackets, pants, shorts, polos, T-shirts, skirts, athleisure bottoms, denims, and other accessory products, as well as suiting for men.

