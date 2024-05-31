Short Interest in First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF (NASDAQ:AIRR) Expands By 15.9%

First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF (NASDAQ:AIRR – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 85,300 shares, a growth of 15.9% from the April 30th total of 73,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 122,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.7 days.
First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF Trading Down 1.9 %
Shares of NASDAQ AIRR traded down $1.42 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $71.69. The company had a trading volume of 43,474 shares, compared to its average volume of 109,403. The company has a market capitalization of $1.00 billion, a PE ratio of 23.16 and a beta of 1.25. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $67.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $60.66. First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF has a one year low of $46.71 and a one year high of $73.97.
First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF Dividend Announcement
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 22nd were issued a $0.0096 dividend. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.05%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 21st.
About First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF
The First Trust RBA American Industrial RenaissanceTM ETF (AIRR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in industrials equity. The fund tracks a multifactor-selected index of equities that can benefit from potential regain in market share of US industrial and community banking sector. AIRR was launched on Mar 10, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.
