Short Interest in Goodness Growth Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GDNSF) Grows By 31.8%

Goodness Growth Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GDNSF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 91,500 shares, an increase of 31.8% from the April 30th total of 69,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 421,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Goodness Growth Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of OTCMKTS:GDNSF traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $0.65. The stock had a trading volume of 209,357 shares, compared to its average volume of 143,036. Goodness Growth has a 1 year low of $0.09 and a 1 year high of $0.68. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $0.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.38.

Get Goodness Growth alerts:

About Goodness Growth

(Get Free Report)

See Also

Goodness Growth Holdings, Inc operates as a cannabis company in the United States. The company cultivates, processes, and distributes medical and adult-use cannabis products. It sells cannabis products through its network of Green Goods and other Goodness Growth branded retail dispensaries and third-party dispensaries in Maryland, Minnesota, and New York.

Receive News & Ratings for Goodness Growth Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Goodness Growth and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.