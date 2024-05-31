Short Interest in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCO) Decreases By 48.4%

Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCO – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 11,300 shares, a decrease of 48.4% from the April 30th total of 21,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 748,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance
Shares of BSCO remained flat at $21.04 during trading hours on Thursday. The stock had a trading volume of 735,821 shares, compared to its average volume of 918,295. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.93. Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $20.53 and a 52 week high of $21.07.
Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend
The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 24th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 21st were paid a dividend of $0.0658 per share. This is an increase from Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.04. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 20th. This represents a $0.79 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.75%.
Institutional Trading of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF
About Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF
The Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of investment-grade corporate bonds maturing in 2024. The fund will unwind in December 2024 and return all capital and proceeds to investors.
