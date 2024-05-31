Short Interest in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCO) Decreases By 48.4%

Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCO – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 11,300 shares, a decrease of 48.4% from the April 30th total of 21,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 748,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of BSCO remained flat at $21.04 during trading hours on Thursday. The stock had a trading volume of 735,821 shares, compared to its average volume of 918,295. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.93. Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $20.53 and a 52 week high of $21.07.

Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 24th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 21st were paid a dividend of $0.0658 per share. This is an increase from Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.04. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 20th. This represents a $0.79 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.75%.

Institutional Trading of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF

About Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BSCO. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 17,095.4% in the 4th quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,325,933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,645,000 after acquiring an additional 3,306,591 shares in the last quarter. Milestone Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 20,526.5% in the 4th quarter. Milestone Asset Management LLC now owns 3,313,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,210,000 after acquiring an additional 3,297,792 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC raised its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 521.1% in the 4th quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 1,147,234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,960,000 after acquiring an additional 962,531 shares in the last quarter. American Planning Services Inc. raised its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 5,701.6% in the 1st quarter. American Planning Services Inc. now owns 967,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,289,000 after acquiring an additional 950,861 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $16,984,000.

The Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of investment-grade corporate bonds maturing in 2024. The fund will unwind in December 2024 and return all capital and proceeds to investors.

