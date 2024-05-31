Short Interest in John Hancock Hedged Equity & Income Fund (NYSE:HEQ) Grows By 236.7%

John Hancock Hedged Equity & Income Fund (NYSE:HEQ – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 33,000 shares, an increase of 236.7% from the April 30th total of 9,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 40,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.8 days.
John Hancock Hedged Equity & Income Fund Stock Up 0.6 %
Shares of NYSE:HEQ traded up $0.06 on Thursday, reaching $10.38. 26,122 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 41,284. The business’s 50-day moving average is $10.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.11. John Hancock Hedged Equity & Income Fund has a fifty-two week low of $9.08 and a fifty-two week high of $11.08.
John Hancock Hedged Equity & Income Fund Announces Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Monday, March 11th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 8th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.63%.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On John Hancock Hedged Equity & Income Fund
John Hancock Hedged Equity & Income Fund Company Profile
John Hancock Hedged Equity & Income Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by John Hancock Investment Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Wellington Management Company LLP. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.
