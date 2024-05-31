Short Interest in John Hancock Hedged Equity & Income Fund (NYSE:HEQ) Grows By 236.7%

John Hancock Hedged Equity & Income Fund (NYSE:HEQ – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 33,000 shares, an increase of 236.7% from the April 30th total of 9,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 40,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.8 days.

John Hancock Hedged Equity & Income Fund Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE:HEQ traded up $0.06 on Thursday, reaching $10.38. 26,122 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 41,284. The business’s 50-day moving average is $10.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.11. John Hancock Hedged Equity & Income Fund has a fifty-two week low of $9.08 and a fifty-two week high of $11.08.

Get John Hancock Hedged Equity & Income Fund alerts:

John Hancock Hedged Equity & Income Fund Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Monday, March 11th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 8th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.63%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On John Hancock Hedged Equity & Income Fund

John Hancock Hedged Equity & Income Fund Company Profile

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of John Hancock Hedged Equity & Income Fund by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 136,611 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,433,000 after acquiring an additional 1,468 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in shares of John Hancock Hedged Equity & Income Fund by 10.3% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 16,999 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $171,000 after buying an additional 1,594 shares during the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in John Hancock Hedged Equity & Income Fund by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 44,836 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $429,000 after buying an additional 1,996 shares in the last quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in John Hancock Hedged Equity & Income Fund in the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Quantedge Capital Pte Ltd acquired a new stake in John Hancock Hedged Equity & Income Fund in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $133,000.

(Get Free Report)

John Hancock Hedged Equity & Income Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by John Hancock Investment Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Wellington Management Company LLP. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for John Hancock Hedged Equity & Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for John Hancock Hedged Equity & Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.