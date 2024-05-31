Short Interest in National Bank of Greece S.A. (OTCMKTS:NBGIF) Declines By 29.3%

National Bank of Greece S.A. (OTCMKTS:NBGIF – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 586,100 shares, a decline of 29.3% from the April 30th total of 829,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 12,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 48.4 days.

National Bank of Greece Stock Up 8.1 %

Shares of OTCMKTS:NBGIF traded up $0.69 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $9.20. The company had a trading volume of 2,039 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,368. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $8.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.59. National Bank of Greece has a one year low of $5.37 and a one year high of $9.30.

About National Bank of Greece

National Bank of Greece SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial products and services primarily in Greece, Cyprus, North Macedonia, Romania, Bulgaria, Luxembourg, the Netherlands, and the United Kingdom. It operates through Retail Banking, Corporate & Investment Banking, Trouble Assets Unit & Specialized Asset Solutions, Global Markets and Asset Management, Insurance, International Banking Operations, and Other segments.

